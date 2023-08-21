Region’s Cancer Centre to hold Open Day

11.6 C
The doors of the region’s Cancer Centre will be open to all next month to give patients, their friends and family, and anyone interested in finding out more about the facility the chance to see it for themselves.

The Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, based at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
Staff at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, based at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, will be welcoming visitors on Saturday, 23rd September, between 10am and 2pm, alongside teams based in The Hamar Centre where additional support services for cancer patients are based.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Macmillan, and a raft of services including counselling, financial support, and legal advisors, will be represented at the Open Day for patients to access information and show their family and friends where they receive care. Organisers are also keen to welcome those keen to work in the Cancer Centre.

Louise Killey, Radiotherapy Services Manager, said: “We want to give people the opportunity to see the Cancer Centre for themselves. Patients are invited to bring along family and friends and show them where they’ve been receiving care and support. We’d like to meet people interested in finding out more about us, we have excellent cancer services here in Shrewsbury where people from throughout the county, and Mid Wales come for care.

“I look forward to meeting people on the day,” she added.

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies, said the charity is delighted to support the open day and welcome people to see the brilliant range of services on offer to patients and their families in the region.

“We are so fortunate to have this facility at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and everything we do as a charity is dedicated to ensuring local people can access the best cancer services and care locally.

“We welcome people to come along and say hello next month,” she added.

