Arrests made after man dies following attack in Shrewsbury street

Police have arrested four people after a man died following an attack on a residential street in Shrewsbury.

The incident took place on Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill at around 1.10pm with police sealing off the street.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance attended.

- Advertisement -

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to an assault on Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury at 1.12pm.

“Upon arrival, we found a man with life-threatening injuries. “He received advanced life support and advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene but sadly, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene”

Police say they have made four arrests in connection with the incident and their enquiries are continuing.