Pedestrian dies following collision on A5 near Oswestry

A pedestrian has died following a collision on the A5 near Oswestry early on Sunday morning.
A man in his 30s died at the scene after being involved in a collision with a car.
The incident happened just after 5.10am on the A5 between Mile End and the Whittington Roundabout with the road closed until 11am.
Police Constable Steve Wootton from the Serious Collison Investigation Unit said:
‘‘Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this sad time. I would like to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward or anyone who was passing through the area around 5.10 Sunday morning who may have dash-cam footage’’.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Steve Wootton on 101 extension 7702273 or by email to stephen.wootton@westmercia.police.uk quoting 112i from 20 August.