Pedestrian dies following collision on A5 near Oswestry

A pedestrian has died following a collision on the A5 near Oswestry early on Sunday morning.

A man in his 30s died at the scene after being involved in a collision with a car.

The incident happened just after 5.10am on the A5 between Mile End and the Whittington Roundabout with the road closed until 11am.

- Advertisement -

Police Constable Steve Wootton from the Serious Collison Investigation Unit said:

‘‘Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this sad time. I would like to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward or anyone who was passing through the area around 5.10 Sunday morning who may have dash-cam footage’’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Steve Wootton on 101 extension 7702273 or by email to stephen.wootton@westmercia.police.uk quoting 112i from 20 August.