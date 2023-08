A section of the A49 north of Craven Arms is closed this morning following a collision.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision which happened at the junction of the A49 and A489 near Jewson.

National Highways say the road will be closed for some time.

Police, fire and ambulance are at the scene.

There has been a collision south of Wistanstow at the junction of the A489 & A49 in Shropshire.

Full closures are in place, please avoid the area.

Thank you for your patience.@shropsfire @OFFICIALWMAS — West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) August 21, 2023