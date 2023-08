A section of the A5 was closed to motorists near Oswestry on Sunday morning following a serious collision.

The A5 was closed in both directions between Mile End and the Whittington Roundabout.

West Mercia Police say the collision occurred on the A5 halfway between both traffic islands.

A diversion was put into operation whilst emergency services were at the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

There is currently no further information on the collision.