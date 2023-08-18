18.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 18, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Firefighters attend kitchen fire in Dawley

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Fire crews were called to Jerry Rails Avenue in Dawley last night following a fire in the kitchen of a property.

Fire crews were called to the incident at around 7.30pm with crews from Telford and Tweedale attending with an operations officer.

Three fire appliances attended with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguishing the fire using hose reel jets and a covering jet.

- Advertisement -

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots with neighbouring properties also checked.

Positive pressure ventilation was carried out to clear the property of smoke that had built up.

Crews spent around an hour at the property.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP