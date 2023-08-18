Firefighters attend kitchen fire in Dawley

Fire crews were called to Jerry Rails Avenue in Dawley last night following a fire in the kitchen of a property.

Fire crews were called to the incident at around 7.30pm with crews from Telford and Tweedale attending with an operations officer.

Three fire appliances attended with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguishing the fire using hose reel jets and a covering jet.

- Advertisement -

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots with neighbouring properties also checked.

Positive pressure ventilation was carried out to clear the property of smoke that had built up.

Crews spent around an hour at the property.