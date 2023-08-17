22.7 C
Motorcyclist in serious condition following collision on A442 in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A442, between the Shawbirch roundabout to Dukes Drive, Long Lane in Telford.

The collision happened at around 4.45pm yesterday between a blue and white Suzuki motorbike and a Volvo lorry.

The motorcyclist, a man in this 40’s, was flown to Stoke hospital and remains in a serious condition.

Investigating officers are carrying out enquiries into the collision are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists on the road at the time with dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information can contact PC Symonds by email tom.symonds@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or by calling 07813055976.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

