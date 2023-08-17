Conservative parliamentary candidate for South Shropshire launches survey

Conservative parliamentary candidate Stuart Anderson has announced the launch of a survey to listen to the needs and aspirations of local people in the South Shropshire constituency.

Stuart Anderson, Conservative parliamentary candidate for South Shropshire

Stuart has consistently spoken of his intention to actively engage with residents and listen to local people throughout South Shropshire – he is determined to continue the legacy of opportunity initiated by Phillip Dunne MP and secure more opportunities for the area.

As the local Conservative parliamentary candidate, Stuart has made it a top priority to ensure that he is accessible and can hear the views of local people directly, whether this be in person, via email and most recently through his newly launched survey. The results of the survey will form the basis of Stuart’s future work, and he is steadfast in ensuring that the concerns and opinions of the community are heard. The survey’s findings will provide a secure, community-oriented foundation from which Stuart can build upon.

By working together, Stuart believes that an even brighter future can be secured for the constituents of South Shropshire. The short survey will be open for two weeks, and will focus on your views on public services, local communities, the countryside and more.

Residents can take part in the survey here.

Stuart Anderson said: “I’m inviting you to take part in my survey so we can delve into your views on matters that impact our community.

“Your views on topics like farming, public services, and the countryside are important in shaping the trajectory of Shropshire’s future and as your candidate, I would be delighted if you can spare a few minutes to take part.

“Together, we can ensure that South Shropshire remains a remarkable constituency. I would love to hear from you.”