Collision closes A5 between Monford Bridge and Nesscliffe

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A collision has this afternoon closed the A5 in both directions between Montford Bridge and Nesscliffe.

Police say the A5 will remain closed for some time whilst emergency services are at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that one large goods vehicle and one private saloon vehicle were involved in the collision.

No persons were reported to have been trapped with crews making the vehicles safe.

Motorists are reporting long delays in the area and are being advised to find alternative routes for the rest of the afternoon.

Traffic is also busy on the A458 and A5 towards Churncote Island in Shrewsbury.

More to follow…

