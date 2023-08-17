Bank holiday festival set to attract thousands to Shrewsbury

One of the UK’s biggest folk festivals is set to bring thousands of people and a welcome economic boost to Shrewsbury over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival takes place next weekend, August 25th to 28th

Visitors to Shrewsbury Folk Festival, which takes place at the West Mid Showground from August 25th to 28th, are predicted to spend more than a million pounds locally using hotels, shops, bars and restaurants.

The festival is widely regarded as one of country’s leading events of its type and attracts more than 7,000 people for four days of music, dance and family fun across the Bank Holiday weekend. This year’s headliners include Billy Bragg, Eddi Reader, Moya Brennan (Clannad) and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers as well as a host of other folk, Americana and world musicians including American, European and African artists.

The festival has four live music stages including open air and covered marquee; a dance tent for ceilidhs, shows and workshops; dedicated festivals for children and young people including music, dance, crafts and circus skills; and workshops from yoga to crafting, rambles, singarounds and music sessions. There’s also on-site camping and glamping, a food village and festival shop, craft fair and real ale, wine and cocktail bars with dancing taking place across Shrewsbury town centre and in pubs.

Director Sandra Surtees said this year’s festival was on course for another incredible weekend.

“The line-up is superb and we can’t wait to welcome our festivalgoers to join our annual celebration of all things folk. We’re really proud of the international reputation we’ve built as a friendly and welcoming inclusive festival but with the kind of production values you experience at much larger mainstream events, giving our festivalgoers the best of both worlds.

“Shrewsbury is a great host for the event and we love the vibe that it brings to the town over the Bank Holiday weekend. We get lots of people who live locally who even come and camp for the whole weekend just to soak up the festival atmosphere. There’s so much to see and do so I’d urge anyone who hasn’t been before to come for a day and you’ll be hooked!”

As well as the town centre activities, the festival runs a free shuttle bus to bring visitors into the town centre. A number of Shropshire businesses are also backing the festival including the Salopian Brewery, media sponsor What’s On, and Coleham’s The Allotment produce market provides the on-site festival shop. Other supporters include Midlands based Fibre Heroes, Bayfield Vehicle Hire; Salop Leisure; furniture store Reviive, Drink Up! and Wenlock Water. Other Shropshire businesses will be part of its catering and craft villages.

Day and weekend tickets, starting from just £40, are on sale at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk.