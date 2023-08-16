Police issues appeal following attempted robberies in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for anybody who may have seen an attempted robbery outside the Travelodge on Southwater Way.

Investigating officers say that at around 2.30pm on 27 July, the victims were approached by two men demanding their mobile phone. After refusing to hand over the phone one of the men pulled out a knife. The attempted robbery was disturbed by the victim’s friends approaching.

Then, on Ironmasters way in Telford an hour later, near Café Go, another victim was approached by the same two suspects and they asked for him to give them his phone. When the victim refused, one of the suspects grabbed the mobile from his hands until an unknown lady walked past and the suspects returned the device.

The offenders are described as two black men. One wearing light coloured tracksuit bottoms and black puffer jacket with dark trainers. The other offender was wearing a dark tracksuit top, dark tracksuit bottoms, with dark trainers. At the time of the first incident, we believe both men had worn balaclavas.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed either of the attempted robberies or recognises the description of the suspects are asked to email DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01952 214624 quoting incident number 261i on 27 July.

You can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form.