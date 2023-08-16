Novice boxers train for charity event to raise money for Hope House

A team of novice boxers are training to get into the ring for the first time all to raise money for Hope House Children’s Hospice.

The event is being organised by Chris Blase, Dee Cowey and Rebecca Jackson

The first-ever Rock and Box event will see 24 boxers who are being trained up by Market Drayton Boxing Club take each other on in a series of charity bouts on Saturday 23rd September.

The event is being organised by boxing coaches Chris Blase, Dee Cowey and Rebecca Jackson.

“When wanted to raise money for charity with this event and we decided to put it out to the public to choose and they were overwhelmingly in favour of Hope House,” said Dee.

“Hope House is a fantastic local charity that does amazing work with children and families in our local area, and we want to raise as much money as we can with Rock and Box.”

It was Chris who had the idea to hold the boxing event, which will also include lots of live music and will take place in giant marquees at Market Drayton Cricket Club.

“I had been thinking about how a boxing event could work and how we could reach more people while also raising money for charity,” said Chris.

“There are many reasons people like to get involved in boxing, whether it’s fitness, weight loss, mental health or just looking for a new hobby. It’s fantastic to have 24 people who have never been involved in boxing now getting involved.”

The boxers are currently on a free eight-week boxing training course with Market Drayton Boxing Club, training twice a week at its gym in the lead-up to the event.

“Each boxer is having their own bespoke training sessions depending on their ability and level of fitness,” said coach, Rebecca Jackson.

“Everyone is really enjoying themselves so far, although it is very hard work. We had a visit by Georgie, Freya’s mum, who told us all about their experience with Hope House and how much of a help it has been for the whole family, and this has really pushed the boxers on to raise as much as possible.”

The group so far has raised an amazing £2,200, with a target of £5,000 by the event itself.

Hope House fundraiser, Dawn Ball, said: “This is shaping up to be an incredible event. Thank you so much to Chris, Dee and Rebecca for giving up so much time to organise it and get the boxers trained, as well as all the boxers themselves who have already raised a tremendous amount with more to come.”

Tickets to go and watch the event are £25 and can be bought by emailing mdboxingcasc@gmail.com or searching ‘Rock & Box’ on Facebook.