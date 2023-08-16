North Shropshire MP petitions Whitchurch rail users over station access

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has been getting stuck in on the campaign for station access at Whitchurch, joining Town Councillor Gregory Ebbs to petition rail users.

Cllr Gregory Ebbs, Helen, and a Whitchurch resident at the station

The Liberal Democrat MP has long campaigned for full accessibility at the station where passengers must currently navigate 44 steps to reach the southbound platform.

Earlier in the year, she urged the Government to “hurry up and get the work going” to make Whitchurch Railway Station accessible. Helen also spoke out in Parliament to highlight the issue and received a statement from the Rail Minister announcing the potential of a grant once plans – now in progress – are put together.

Helen Morgan MP said: “It’s good news that designs are being drawn up for installing lifts at Whitchurch station, but in the meantime the southbound platform remains shut off to anyone with mobility issues or who can’t navigate 44 steps.

“I’m working hard to get plans moving, speaking up and asking the Rail Minister and getting stuck in campaigning at a grassroots level. There is clear public support and demand for fixing this issue and connecting more residents to the mainline.

“We’ve got to keep up the pressure and I can’t thank residents of Whitchurch enough for their support on this, which was overwhelming talking to people at the station.”