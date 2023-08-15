Two women arrested in connection with the death in Telford

Two women have been arrested in connection with the death of Anthony Wootton in Telford last month.

Anthony Wootton

The two women, aged 37 and 48, both from Telford were arrested this morning on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, and remain in police custody.

Anthony, aged 41, was found dead on Gresley Close, Woodside in Telford on Monday 17 July.

- Advertisement -

Ashley Harris, aged 31, of Armstrong Close in Telford was charged with Anthony’s murder on Friday 21 July, and has been remanded in police custody awaiting trial.