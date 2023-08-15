Person injured after falling at Haughmond Hill near Shrewsbury

A person received trauma care after they fell around 10 meters at Queen Eleanors Bower, on south western side of Haughmond Hill yesterday evening.

Haughmond Hill near Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 6.30pm and spent around an hour at the scene assisting the casualty.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Fire crews used trauma care and a basket stretcher to move the casualty before handing them into the care of an ambulance crew.

The condition of the injured person is not known.

