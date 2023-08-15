Junior footballers raise over £650 for their club and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

A team of junior footballers in Telford have become ‘Street Champions’ to clean up their local community and raise over £650 for their team and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Wrekin Juniors U8s Lions on their sponsored litter pick supported by their coaches, parents and family

Wrekin Juniors Lions Under-8s teamed up with Telford and Wrekin Council’s Street Champions environmental volunteer scheme and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to carry out a sponsored litter pick in Admaston after the team’s Sunday training session.

Funds raised from the litter pick will help purchase new equipment for the team and also to support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving work.

“We are so grateful to all those who have donated to our fundraising efforts. As a local grassroots football club, we are always looking for support to help our team to continue and ensure the boys keep enjoying their football, but we also understand this isn’t possible without engaging with the local community which is why we wanted to give something back to the local area on our fundraising day,” said Rob Tickle, manager of Wrekin Juniors Lions Under-8s.

Telford and Wrekin Council provided litter pick equipment and high-vis jackets for the team and arranged the collection of the 8 rubbish bags collected.

“Big well done to all the Wrekin Juniors Lions. We are always keen to hear from volunteers across Telford and Wrekin that are enthusiastic about keeping their local community a clean and safe place,” said David Maiden, Street Champion Volunteer Co-ordinator.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity provided collection buckets, leaflets and stickers to hand out during the day. The team wanted to give more than £250 of the money raised to the pre-hospital emergency service after its crew first responders did so much to help a much-loved coach within Wrekin Juniors FC, who sadly passed away after collapsing suddenly with a heart condition at a charity football match earlier this year.

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “Thank you to the coaches, players and everyone involved with Wrekin Juniors Lions Under-8s for their fantastic fundraising efforts which will help our lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service make a lifesaving mission possible in one of our critical care cars.”