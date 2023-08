Firefighters have cut a person free from a vehicle which collided with a building in Shirlett between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth this lunchtime.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Emergency services were called to the incident just after 12.30pm.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Market Drayton and Wellington.

Fire crews used cutters and spreaders to release the casualty from the vehicle.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.