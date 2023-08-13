17.7 C
Shropshire
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Now Playing:

Wheat valued at £33,000 destroyed in Shrewsbury field fire

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses after a field in Monkmoor was set on fire on Friday afternoon.

The fire destroyed around 35 acres of wheat with a value of around £33,000.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances and the Incident Support Unit at around 2.48pm.

- Advertisement -

Crews used hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and spent around two hours at the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information to contact them by calling 101 quoting 170_I_12082023 Pcso 6166.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP