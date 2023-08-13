Wheat valued at £33,000 destroyed in Shrewsbury field fire

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses after a field in Monkmoor was set on fire on Friday afternoon.

The fire destroyed around 35 acres of wheat with a value of around £33,000.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances and the Incident Support Unit at around 2.48pm.

Crews used hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and spent around two hours at the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information to contact them by calling 101 quoting 170_I_12082023 Pcso 6166.