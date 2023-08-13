Telford & Wrekin Libraries launch eco book deliveries

Telford & Wrekin Libraries are supporting the wider council’s objectives to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 by launching their new electric book delivery van.

The EV delivery van transports requested books between the nine borough branches. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

With regular journeys across Telford and Wrekin, the delivery van is joining a fleet 15 EV vehicles which will help to reduce the Council’s emissions by around 6 tonnes CO2 per year.

The EV delivery van transports requested books between the nine borough branches. This vital service helps residents to access the materials they want when they are not able to travel to a different branch themselves.

This service was postponed during the coronavirus pandemic and its relaunch has been warmly received.

The Telford & Wrekin Libraries Library Service and Digital Inclusion Manager, Andrew Griffin-Woodall said: “We would like to thank residents for their patience as the delivery service resumes.

“We’re really pleased to be able to reintroduce book circulation between branches in a way that is more sustainable and ecologically friendly.

“We hope that by doing so, we can make the borough cleaner and greener while keeping our borough town communities connected by the library service.”