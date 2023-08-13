17.7 C
Shropshire
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Now Playing:

Telford & Wrekin Libraries launch eco book deliveries

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Libraries are supporting the wider council’s objectives to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 by launching their new electric book delivery van.

The EV delivery van transports requested books between the nine borough branches. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
The EV delivery van transports requested books between the nine borough branches. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

With regular journeys across Telford and Wrekin, the delivery van is joining a fleet 15 EV vehicles which will help to reduce the Council’s emissions by around 6 tonnes CO2 per year.

The EV delivery van transports requested books between the nine borough branches. This vital service helps residents to access the materials they want when they are not able to travel to a different branch themselves.

- Advertisement -

This service was postponed during the coronavirus pandemic and its relaunch has been warmly received.

The Telford & Wrekin Libraries Library Service and Digital Inclusion Manager, Andrew Griffin-Woodall said: “We would like to thank residents for their patience as the delivery service resumes.

“We’re really pleased to be able to reintroduce book circulation between branches in a way that is more sustainable and ecologically friendly.

“We hope that by doing so, we can make the borough cleaner and greener while keeping our borough town communities connected by the library service.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP