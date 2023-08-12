18.7 C
Shropshire
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Second day of Shrewsbury Flower Show to take place following hoax bomb threat

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

The second day of Shrewsbury Flower Show is taking place after visitors were evacuated yesterday evening as police carried out a search of the Quarry following a hoax bomb threat.

The alert was raised at around 6.40pm as the evening entertainment was due to get underway. The remainder of Friday’s show was cancelled.

West Mercia Police say an anonymous call was received by Shrewsbury Flower Show making a serious threat to the Quarry.

As a precaution, a cordon was put in place and the park was evacuated, searches of The Quarry in Shrewsbury were carried out.

West Mercia Police says searches were completed and nothing suspicious was found.

The site was handed back to organisers this morning with traders allowed to return to their stands and members and the public able to attend from 10am onwards.

Anyone who was attending on Friday that can prove a ticket was purchased will be allowed to enter the showground between 6pm – 7pm for Saturday evening’s entertainment.

Entry is subject to the show complying with Shrewsbury Town Council’s premises licence if capacity reaches a maximum.

Organisers say today’s schedule for arena entertainment may be subject to change.

In an update last night, Superintendent Damian Pettit said: “At this stage we believe the threat was a hoax, but the safety of the public is our number one priority.

“A huge amount of work goes into planning events like this for the community and I know it was a disappointing end to the day for visitors. I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone who was at the show this evening for their cooperation, which meant that the site was evacuated quickly and safely.

“I’d also like to thank the event organisers who have worked closely with us this evening and have not hesitated to put the safety of the public first. We worked with them to try and keep the show going, but, as I’m sure you can understand, despite the safety checks they undertake as standard on entry, additional searching was needed.!

“I’d like to reassure people that, on top of the security the event organisers have in place as standard such as bag searches on entry, there will also be increased measures in place to ensure that everyone attending can have an enjoyable and safe day. You may also see an increased police presence in and around the area on Saturday.”

