Shropshire
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Improvement work completed at Lawley and Horsehay Village Golf Course

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Improvement work at Lawley and Horsehay Village Golf Course has now finished meaning customers can enjoy an improved golf course from this summer.

Pictured are from left to right Nick McDowell and Steve Elwell - GN Groundworks, Cllr Carolyn Healy Telford & Wrekin Council, Matt Newens - Group Operations Manager Leisure Telford & Wrekin Council, Mark Maddison - Team Leader, Communities, Customer & Commercial Services Telford & Wrekin Council, Simon Middleton - Balfour Beatty Nick McDowell and Steve Elwell - GN Groundworks. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Pictured are from left to right Nick McDowell and Steve Elwell – GN Groundworks, Cllr Carolyn Healy Telford & Wrekin Council, Matt Newens – Group Operations Manager Leisure Telford & Wrekin Council, Mark Maddison – Team Leader, Communities, Customer & Commercial Services Telford & Wrekin Council, Simon Middleton – Balfour Beatty Nick McDowell and Steve Elwell – GN Groundworks. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The project is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to make the borough cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable.

Upgrades have been made to a number of bunkers on the ‘Wrekin 9 holes’ side of the course plus various improvements to the current drainage system and pathways.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab) Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure commented: “Golf is an integral part of our leisure offer here in the borough. Not only is this golf course a really popular place for residents, it is also one of our much loved green spaces.

“Investing in our council owned leisure facilities is something we will always prioritise; whether that’s by maintaining the facilities or by upgrading equipment.  We know just how important these facilities are to our residents, so we want to make them enjoyable places to visit, encouraging residents to prioritise their personal health and wellbeing.

“On Monday’s during the summer holidays we are also offering families access to the driving range at Horsehay for just £1 per session as a part of our Kids for £1 programme. This is a great opportunity for our younger residents to try out the sport and also keep busy during the school holidays.” 

