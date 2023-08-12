Hospital Trust issues update for parents during Junior Doctors strike

With a Junior Doctors strike underway The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is asking parents and carers of children who require medical help this weekend to contact NHS 111 online or by phone before attending A&E.

Those with unwell children are being urged to also consider attending Minor Injury Units in Bridgnorth, Oswestry and Ludlow, which are not impacted by the strike action taking place until 7am on Tuesday.

Health bosses, however, say no one should put off seeking urgent and emergency care during the strikes and anyone with serious, life-threatening conditions will continue to be seen at the county’s two main A&E departments.

A spokesperson said: “If your child needs to attend either A&Es for care on 12 and 13 August they should, if possible, be taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, where the Women and Children’s Centre is based, as it is predicted there will be shorter waiting times.



“They will, however, continue to be seen at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”