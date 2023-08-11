Shrewsbury Flower Show evacuated following bomb threat

Those attending Shrewsbury Flower Show were evacuated from the event on Friday evening, following what is thought to have been a hoax bomb threat.

The alert was raised at around 6.40pm as the evening entertainment was due to get underway. The remainder of Friday’s show was cancelled.

West Mercia Police say an anonymous call was received by Shrewsbury Flower Show making a serious threat to the Quarry, where the event is being held.

As a precaution, a cordon was put in place and the park was evacuated, searches of The Quarry in Shrewsbury were continuing after 10.45pm.

Superintendent Damian Pettit, said: “At this stage we believe the threat was a hoax, but the safety of the public is our number one priority and we, along with colleagues form other agencies, will continue to complete a thorough searches.

“A huge amount of work goes into planning events like this for the community and I know it was a disappointing end to the day for visitors. I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone who was at the show this evening for their cooperation, which meant that the site was evacuated quickly and safely.

“I’d also like to thank the event organisers who have worked closely with us this evening and have not hesitated to put the safety of the public first. We worked with them to try and keep the show going, but, as I’m sure you can understand, despite the safety checks they undertake as standard on entry, additional searching was needed.

“The show is expected to open as usual tomorrow and I’d like to reassure people that, on top of the security the event organisers have in place as standard such as bag searches on entry, there will also be increased measures in place tomorrow to ensure that everyone attending can have an enjoyable and safe day. You may also see an increased police presence in and around the area tomorrow.

“Once our searches are complete an investigation will be launched to understand the nature of this evening’s threat, and we won’t hesitate to take action where appropriate.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said its staff were working with emergency services colleagues at The Quarry. Three paramedic officers and the Hazardous Area Response Team are currently at the location.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “As a precaution, West Mercia Police have put a cordon in place and the park evacuated.

“Please avoid the area at present and follow the advice from police officers at the scene.”