Health officials ask Shropshire residents to ‘think which service’ during latest Junior Doctors strike

NHS health officials in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are asking local residents to “think which service” during the latest round of Junior Doctor strikes.

Junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association began strike action at 7am this morning which will last for four days until 7am on Tuesday, 15 August. This marks the fifth instance of strikes since the commencement of the ongoing pay dispute.

The NHS in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin says it is working hard to keep people safe during strikes, while delivering the best care possible.

- Advertisement -

If you have an appointment, continue to attend. Don’t call to check if your appointment is going ahead. You will be contacted directly if your appointment needs to be rearranged.

No-one should be put off seeking urgent or emergency care during the strikes and people with serious, life-threatening conditions will continue to be seen at our A&E departments.

However, please keep 999 and A&E clear for genuine life-threatening emergencies, and use NHS 111 online or by phone for other urgent care needs or if you’re unsure about whether you should go to hospital. If you are contacting 111, please give as much information as you can, as that will help you get the right support and advice.

On days when there is strike action, people should only call 999 if it is an emergency. Ambulances will still respond in these situations, but this may only be where there is an immediate risk to life. Please do not call back asking for an estimated time of arrival of an ambulance. This information cannot be provided, and it blocks lines for other callers.

Dr Nick White, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “The NHS in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has tried and tested plans in place to mitigate risks to patient safety and manage the disruption caused by industrial action, we anticipate that the strike will lead to significant service disruption.

“We are asking people to think which service during the industrial action especially as it coincides with the summer holidays, meaning services will be under even more pressure.

“You can help us by making sure you use services efficiently and effectively, and only using emergency services when they are really required. If you can, try using 111 online as your first point of call, and only use 999 in an emergency.”

“General practice, community pharmacies and minor injury units (in Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Ludlow and Whitchurch) will remain open and will be there to help and support you if it’s not an emergency.

“Regardless of the strike action it is really important that if you need emergency care, you come forward as normal.”

Consultants who are members of the BMA will then take strike action just over a week later for 48 hours from 7am on Thursday, 24 August as we head into the August bank holiday weekend. This will be the second time during this round of industrial action that consultants are taking strike action.

More information about the industrial action can be found on the NHS England website.