Donations sought for school uniform bank in Telford

Telford Crisis Support, based in Halesfield, is appealing for donations to support their school uniform bank.

Telford Crisis Support volunteers pictured with Councillor Raj Mehta

The school summer holidays often mean it’s time for new school uniform for the next term, as children grow out of clothes and kit that’s barely been used.

If your child has grown out of their uniform or PE kit, could you donate it for someone else to make use of?

Each year, Telford Crisis Support support more than 1200 children with much-needed school uniform and are seeing requests for help increase as the cost-of-living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets.

Simon Lellow, Operations Manager at Telford Crisis Support, said: “The Telford & Wrekin School Uniform Project is a free-to-access service run by Telford Crisis Support that relies upon donations of pre-loved school uniform items and PE clothing.

“We urgently need branded or generic school uniforms for all the borough’s schools, so we can keep meeting the growing volume of requests we’re getting for help.”

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities and Civic Pride, said: “Does that shirt still fit? Do those shoes still go on? If you’ve got items of school uniform or PE kit that no longer fits, please consider donating it to Telford Crisis Support’s School Uniform Bank, where it can be used again to help families who can’t afford to buy new uniform during the cost of living squeeze.

“Your donations will not only mean Telford Crisis Support can help families who need it most, but they also help to keep clothes out of landfill too.”

Donations can be dropped off at Telford Crisis Support in Halesfield 10, for other options please contact them directly on 01952 586 646.