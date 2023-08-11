Community cars scheme launched in Ellesmere

17.1 C
A new scheme providing transport for essential journeys for Ellesmere residents has been launched in the town.

Town Mayor, Anne Wignall; Coordinator, Colin Shaw; volunteer driver, Suzanne Hutchinson
Over recent weeks, drivers volunteering with the new Ellesmere Community Cars service have taken customers to medical appointments at Shrewsbury and the Orthopaedic hospitals, on shopping trips and to visit loved ones in care homes.

Town Mayor, Cllr Anne Wignall, said: “There was clearly a need for such a scheme. Public transport is often unsuitable or unavailable and people who do not drive or don’t have their own transport struggle to get where they need to go.

“I am delighted that we have recruited 9 volunteer drivers and a brilliant Coordinator, Colin Shaw, who has taken on this vital role.”

Colin, a relatively new resident of Ellesmere, arrived from Warwickshire where he had gained useful experience volunteering with a similar scheme. A team of volunteers has been recruited and 25 journeys have taken place over the summer.

“We are now ready to promote our scheme more widely,” Colin explained, “and we hope that we can assist more people who have been finding it difficult to get around. We will do our best to meet your requests but please try to give us as much notice as possible – ideally a week or more.”

Passengers contribute 30p per mile towards the cost of the journey plus any car parking fees. All drivers are volunteers using their own cars, are enhanced DBS checked by Shropshire Council, and carry ID.

Volunteer drivers can take customers to medical appointments with a GP or at a hospital; to the dentist, optician, or hearing specialist; to the bank, solicitor or for essential shopping; or for visits to a relative or friend in hospital or a care home – and more.

The scheme is currently unable to accept block bookings for activities that take place on a regular basis such as a weekly class or day centre, but the Coordinator will try to help when drivers are available.

To make a booking, please phone Colin, the Ellesmere Community Cars Coordinator, on 07956 046 459 / 07375 638 418 or email ellesmereccars@gmail.com.

