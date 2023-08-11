Appeal after benches stolen from Dudmaston Hall

Police are appealing for information after two benches were stolen from the National Trust site Dudmaston Hall near Bridgnorth.

Pictured, one of the stolen benches at Dudmaston

The pair of turquoise-coloured benches were crafted at nearby Coalbrookdale in the design of ‘Fern and Blackberry.’

They have been at Dudmaston since 1970 and were placed in Lady Labouchere’s rose border where they have been enjoyed by hundreds and thousands of visitors over the years.

- Advertisement -

Police Constable Jonathan Lightfoot said: “These benches stolen are very distinctive so we are asking for anybody who may have been offered these items or have any information of them being sold to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Jonathan Lightfoot on 07811761855 or by email on jono.lightfoot@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 22/74264/23 of 7 August.