RJAH registrar first to embark on innovative fellowship

A registrar at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital is the first to take part in a pioneering fellowship – in a bid to further improve patient care.

Mr Tosan Okoro, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, (left) presenting George Orfanos, Speciality Registrar, with a certificate following the completion of the fellowship at the AO Research Institute in Davos, Switzerland, alongside Debra Alexander, Fundraiser for the Orthopaedic Institute Charity

The Oswestry/AO Trainee Research Travelling Fellowship saw George Orfanos, Speciality Registrar at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, visit the AO Research Institute in Davos, Switzerland.

The AO Foundation is a medically guided, not for profit organisation with a global network of surgeons, specialising in education, innovation and research of surgical treatment for trauma and musculoskeletal disorders.

- Advertisement -

George said: “The fellowship was a really fantastic experience – AO have one key goal which is to improve patient care and are currently trialling lots of innovations for the future.

“I learnt lots during my time in Switzerland, and I’m excited to bring back this knowledge and experience to improve my day-to-day practice at RJAH.”

Mr Tosan Okoro, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, is keen for future collaboration with AO and hopes to send other registrars to their centres in Switzerland and Germany.

He said: “As well as gaining clinical and research knowledge on lower limb arthroplasty, fellowships are also a great opportunity for new life experiences and to network with colleagues across the world.

“The values and objectives of the AO Foundation really align with what we are doing and trying to achieve here at RJAH, in relation to patient outcomes and research.

“George is the first of three fellows to embark on this fellowship and I’m delighted he enjoyed the experience.”

The fellowship was possible thanks to the Orthopaedic Institute, who help support research and education at the Oswestry-based hospital in a bid to further benefit patients.

Debra Alexander, Fundraiser for the Orthopaedic Institute Charity said: “The visit allowed George to take part in an arthroplasty research project using the AO facilities at this world-renowned musculoskeletal research site, giving him the opportunity to learn and bring back new and innovative approaches to share with his colleagues.

“The Orthopaedic Institute Charity are delighted to be funding the fellowship for three years, providing more registrars with the chance to experience this cutting-edge research in the future.”