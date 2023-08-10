Chance to raise fly-tipping concerns as council hits the road

Residents concerned about fly-tipping can talk to Telford & Wrekin Council’s enforcement team who will be pitching up at key locations in the borough from today.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s engagement van. Photo: Telford and Wrekin Council

The council is taking its engagement van on the road to hear directly from people about the problem of dumped waste which blights neighbourhoods and costs taxpayers’ money to clear away.

It is an opportunity for residents to speak to officers face-to-face and share information about fly-tipping hotspots in their community. They can also find out how to report fly-tipping and get advice on the correct ways to dispose of waste.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes and Enforcement said:

“Telford & Wrekin Council’s approach to tackling fly-tipping is one of education, engagement and enforcement.

“By going out on the road with our engagement van we can be in the heart of our communities and reach even more people to listen to what they have to say on the issue.

“I encourage people to pop along and chat to the team about concerns over fly-tipping and how they can report it, so we can quickly remove it.

“They will also be happy to offer advice and information about how residents should be getting rid of their waste, so they don’t risk a fine or prosecution.

“Fly-tipping isn’t just a nuisance – it takes council resources and money to deal with it which could be better spent helping people in need and providing vital services.”

The engagement van will be at the following locations from 10am until 12pm:

Thursday 10 August – Donnington Parade

Tuesday 15 August – Park Lane, Woodside

Wednesday August 23 – Hadley Centre

Thursday August 24 – Wellington Leisure Centre car park

The team will also be on hand to talk about Telford and Wrekin Watch which is an initiative the council launched to raise awareness of fly-tipping and other environmental crimes.



Fly-tipping can be reported via the MyTelford app.