26.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Now Playing:

Two casualties taken to major trauma centre following collision in Buildwas

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two women have been taken to a major trauma centre after a two car collision in Buildwas this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS
West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision happened just before 11.20am at the junction of Buildwas Road and Buildwas Bank.

The two women were released by firefighters and were left in the care of the ambulance service.

- Advertisement -

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found two cars that had suffered significant damage.

“A middle aged woman from the first car was assessed and treated at the scene before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital with potentially serious injuries.

“A second middle aged woman from the other car had also suffered potentially serious injuries and was taken to the same MTC by land ambulance.

“A second woman from the second car was unhurt and did not require medical attention.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the MERIT Trauma Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Much Wenlock, Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police also attended.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP