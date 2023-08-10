Two casualties taken to major trauma centre following collision in Buildwas

Two women have been taken to a major trauma centre after a two car collision in Buildwas this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision happened just before 11.20am at the junction of Buildwas Road and Buildwas Bank.

The two women were released by firefighters and were left in the care of the ambulance service.

- Advertisement -

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found two cars that had suffered significant damage.

“A middle aged woman from the first car was assessed and treated at the scene before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital with potentially serious injuries.

“A second middle aged woman from the other car had also suffered potentially serious injuries and was taken to the same MTC by land ambulance.

“A second woman from the second car was unhurt and did not require medical attention.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the MERIT Trauma Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Much Wenlock, Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police also attended.