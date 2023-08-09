Telford College movie makers to star at Camp Bestival

Three Telford College creative students are to have their short films shown at Shropshire’s Camp Bestival this month after winning a movie-making competition.

Adam Richards, Katie Chatburn and James Llewellyn with the promotional artwork for their Camp Bestival short films

Katie Chatburn, James Llewellyn, and Adam Richards were among a group of students who took up a challenge to create a short film or documentary highlighting the Shropshire landscape, or issues of sustainability.

Katie made a documentary around the history of Ironbridge, while James produced a documentary featuring various beauty spots around Telford, many of which are featured on the town’s T-50 walking trail.

- Advertisement -

Adam took a different approach, creating a short film called ‘Room To Grow’, set in an alternative 1940s world where all plant life has been eradicated and made illegal to own.

“It was this creative concept and the excellent technical execution of his film that led to him winning the main prize of a family weekend camping ticket to Camp Bestival,” said Telford College’s learner manager for creative and music, Andy Turner.

“As a department, we are really proud of the work that our students produced for this exciting live brief.

“We are already in discussions with Camp Bestival representatives about how we can develop our working relationship further, creating more opportunities for our creative and music students.”

Katie, James and Adam’s work was also among a collection of films produced by Telford College students to be screened at the college’s annual film festival, held at Wellington Orbit cinema.

“It was fantastic to see their work up on the big screen,” Andy said.

This year’s Camp Bestival Shropshire takes place over four days at Weston Park, from August 17, with headliners including Rudimental, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Primal Scream and Ella Henderson.