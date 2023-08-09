Old Hall School is top of the class achieving top marks across the board in recent inspection

Shropshire’s Old Hall School is celebrating “all-round excellence” as it achieved the top rating in every area in its recent inspection.

A recent inspection by the Independent Schools Inspectorate, rated Wellington based Old Hall as ‘excellent’ in all categories

A team from the Independent Schools Inspectorate lauded the pupils’ academic achievements as “outstanding” as they rated the school “excellent” across the board.

Their personal development and other achievements were also given high praise as the report commended the school for meeting its aim of cultivating an ethos where children were “enabled to achieve their full potential”.

Head at Old Hall Mrs Anna Karacan today said she was delighted the school had been given such a brilliant report which reflected a community committed to being the best it could be in so many different ways.

“This is a tribute to every pupil, parent, and member of staff who are part of the Old Hall family. We know Old Hall is an excellent school that offers children a first-rate education, both academically and pastorally, and this report is well-deserved recognition of that.”

The report particularly praised the high quality of pupils’ knowledge and understanding adding that it was thanks to the breadth and balance of the academic and extensive co-curricular programme at Old Hall.

Communication skills were found to be “outstanding” while pupils also impressed with their “high level” of mathematical abilities and their ICT achievements.

In every age group pupils were described as respectful of each other and seen to have advanced moral sensibilities. Pupils become outstanding decision-makers added the report which also pointed out they make strong contributions to others both within and beyond the school.

Mrs. Karacan said she was pleased to see inspectors recognise efforts by the school to go above and beyond as teaching was credited for challenging and stretching pupils and the Old Hall Horizons after-school programme, newly introduced this year, was singled out for its wide range of activities and clubs.

“In all lessons seen, pupils exhibited very high levels of engagement and concentration, focused very well on their tasks, and were eager to contribute their ideas and produce the best work that they could.” the report stated.

Sport, music, and LAMDA at the school also won plaudits for a range of top results in exams and competitive fixtures and tournaments at regional and county levels.

The inspectors noted that a range of specialist rooms and resources help pupils to hone these skills, which include state-of-the-art facilities both at Old Hall and Wrekin College – the linked senior school which shares the same campus.

Developments across the Wrekin Old Hall Trust have included a new covered outdoor classroom, new astroturf, and Music School with a double height ensemble rehearsal space while the schools also share a six-lane 25m swimming pool.