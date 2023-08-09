19.7 C
New Family Network Pilot in Telford and Wrekin to strengthen support for borough families

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council is one of a handful of local authorities in the country to introduce the Family Network Pilot from this summer – helping borough families facing challenging situations to stay together with the support of their family and friends network.

The Family Network Pilot will provide flexible funding to extended family networks, including family members and friends, with the aim of keeping borough families united and children out of care, where it is safe to do.

The pilot will prioritise family-led solutions for borough families facing challenges. By making use of family group decision-making, the council’s social workers will actively support family networks through financial and practical means, ensuring they can take a more active role in providing loving, safe and stable homes for borough children.

The Family Network Pilot builds on the Council’s record of working with children and young people, rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted in 2020.

Cllr Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Telford & Wrekin’s Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Young People, said:  “I am proud that our “Outstanding” rated Council for Children’s Services is one of the few local authorities in the country to implement the Family Network Pilot. This reflects our passion and ambition to make family community services in our borough the best they can be.

“By providing much needed support for parents and carers in crisis, through their own family and friends network, the Family Network Pilot will help keep more families together, in a safe and nurturing environment for their children.

“I look forward to the improved outcomes the Family Network Pilot will bring for our borough families in challenging situations.”

