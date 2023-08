A 24-year-old man was yesterday arrested by police in south Shropshire following a number of thefts from retailers.

Tom Rutter, of no fixed address, has been charged with twenty-three offences of theft and two offences of burglary.

It follows thefts from retail premises in Ludlow, Church Stretton and Leominster.

Rutter was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this morning.