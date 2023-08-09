Chief Constable Pippa Mills to leave West Mercia Police

Chief Constable Pippa Mills is to leave West Mercia Police, having accepted the role as an Assistant Commissioner within the Metropolitan Police.

Pippa has the led the force since September 2021 and in that time has had a hugely positive impact – with the number of officers reaching nearly 2500, more than in the force’s history, a reduction in crime meaning fewer victims and an increase in criminals being brought to justice.

Chief Constable Mills joined West Mercia Police from Essex Police, where she was Deputy Chief Constable, but her policing career began in the Metropolitan Police.

- Advertisement -

Chief Constable Mills said: “It has been an incredible privilege to serve the communities of the three beautiful counties of Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire. Whilst I am, of course, pleased with the opportunity it is bittersweet as I am leaving an incredible force, made of up of officers, staff and volunteers that are passionate and dedicated to delivering a quality policing service and protecting people from harm.

“In my two years here the police service nationally has faced some of the biggest ever challenges and that’s why I’m particularly proud that we have maintained high levels of public confidence levels in the force.

“During my time here I have been committed to ensuring we listen to the needs of our communities, that you know who your local policing teams are and that you have genuine trust and confidence in them and in the wider force. We have made strides forward and I know this work will continue.

“The local communities, and my colleagues here in West Mercia, can be certain that the force will continue to go from strength to strength.”

A start date for the Chief Constable’s new position in London is yet to be confirmed but Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, will now begin a process to ensure an interim Chief Constable is identified ahead of a full selection process.