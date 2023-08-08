16.8 C
Witness appeal after man assaulted in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted off Hinkshay Road in Telford yesterday afternoon.

At around 2pm the victim was on Silkin Way, just behind the car park of the Exotic Zoo Wildlife Park on Hinkshay Road, when he was and hit on the head and knocked to the floor by a man who then stole his bus pass.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 30s, larger build, wearing black sandals, black jeans, and a hoody.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault or recognises the description of the suspect is asked to contact the CID team on DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 261i of 7 August 2023.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

