Severn Hospice prepares to open 31st shop

Finishing touches are being made to a former Shrewsbury hair salon in preparation for the opening of a Shropshire charity’s 31st shop.

Lucy Anderson-Woods, Retail Strategy Support Manager and Helen Edwards-Thomas incoming shop manager along builders and decorators who have been busy working on the new shop

Severn Hospice is all set to open its newest shop, which will be at Bicton Heath.

The charity already has 30 other shops spread across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales including a large furniture store and a superstore all selling high quality pre-loved items including homewares and fashion. Profits from these shops add an extra £1.5 million towards the care the charity provides.

- Advertisement -

The latest shop is on the Bicton Heath shopping centre which is already home to several shops including a flourishing Co-op store and three fast food outlets.

The former hair salon stands next to a popular chemist shop and the building has been gutted and remodelled in preparation for the grand opening this month.

Carla Siswick, head of retail at Severn Hospice, said: “The opening of our shop in Bicton Heath is extremely exciting and we really can’t wait to throw open the doors.

“With our Shrewsbury hospice and Refresh at Severn Hospice café being just around the corner, it makes sense to have a charity shop in the vicinity.

“Bicton Heath is a lovely, friendly area and we know we will get fantastic support both from residents and those who use the nearby shops and takeaways.”

The opening of the latest charity shop means there will be seven Severn Hospice shops in the Shrewsbury area. The others are at Bayston Hill, Mardol, Wyle Cop, Monkmoor, a superstore in Castlefields and the furniture store on Ennerdale Road.

Carla added: “There is such a demand for the high quality, pre-loved items that we sell that opening another shop really does make sense. And it is thanks to our incredibly loyal supporters and customers that we can do so.”

Lucy Anderson-Woods, retail strategy support manager added: “I am so looking forward to the opening of this shop. I was manager of the shop in Arleston and have seen first-hand how well loved our shops are and how loyal our customers are. I know that we will be welcomed into the Bicton Heath community, and we will feel right at home in no time.”

Incoming manager of the shop is Helen Evans-Thomas added: “I can’t wait to welcome the first customer in. Severn Hospice does such incredible work in supporting and caring for so many people living with incurable illness and to be part of the retail team who enable that to happen is very humbling.”