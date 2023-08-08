Cyclists put the miles in for Hope House

Hundreds of cyclists used pedal power to raise more than £9,500 to support seriously ill local children at the Hope House Cycle Challenge on Sunday.

Riders took on one of two journeys from Hope House Children’s Hospice

Riders took on one of two journeys from Hope House Children’s Hospice, in Oswestry, heading on a 56-mile route around Lake Vyrnwy or a 70-mile journey to Lake Bala, finishing back up at the hospice.

Cyclists were provided with refreshments at the halfway feed station and treated to a delicious buffet upon return to Hope House, as well of course as receiving their well-deserved bespoke 2023 medal.

- Advertisement -

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “It has been fantastic to see all of our riders again taking on our popular cycle challenge. It’s been a fabulous day and we’ve had the weather on our side.

“A huge thank you to everyone who joined us and helped raise money. Without our wonderful supporters, we would not be here for the children and families that need us.

“We are so grateful to our event sponsors Recycling Group UK for their incredible support in helping us be able to put on such an amazing event, and to Base Architects and Principality Building Society for sponsoring our halfway feed station near Lake Vyrnwy.”