18.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 7, 2023
Now Playing:

The Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury closes for refurbishment

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Cinemagoers and café visitors can look forwards to a refreshed look and feel to their favourite venue The Old Market Hall, Shrewsbury, after Shropshire Council’s planned refurbishment work is completed.

The Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council
The Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The cinema and café closed yesterday and reopens on Monday 14 August with new air conditioning, counters and flooring.

Ian Nellins, deputy Leader of Shropshire Council, which runs the venue in The Square in Shrewsbury, said:

- Advertisement -

“The Old Market Hall is an absolute gem in our portfolio and we are delighted to be able to carry out these improvements.

“The history and character of the building is enhancing our visitors’ enjoyment. The new air conditioning will maintain a comfortable environment for our customers, and the new counters and flooring will refresh the café area where people regularly enjoy an excellent menu pre-show or as part of a day out in town.

“The Old Market Hall continues to be increasingly popular, and we have been adding more and more screenings to cope with the demand for tickets.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience of the closure, but we are keen to get the work completed and back to business on Monday 14 August. The coffee machines will be on, the fridges freshly stocked, and we’ll be screening hit films such as Elemental, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

“Due to popular demand we have also added extra screenings of Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One from 14 August, so there is sure to be something for everyone.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP