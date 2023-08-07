The Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury closes for refurbishment

Cinemagoers and café visitors can look forwards to a refreshed look and feel to their favourite venue The Old Market Hall, Shrewsbury, after Shropshire Council’s planned refurbishment work is completed.

The Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The cinema and café closed yesterday and reopens on Monday 14 August with new air conditioning, counters and flooring.

Ian Nellins, deputy Leader of Shropshire Council, which runs the venue in The Square in Shrewsbury, said:

- Advertisement -

“The Old Market Hall is an absolute gem in our portfolio and we are delighted to be able to carry out these improvements.

“The history and character of the building is enhancing our visitors’ enjoyment. The new air conditioning will maintain a comfortable environment for our customers, and the new counters and flooring will refresh the café area where people regularly enjoy an excellent menu pre-show or as part of a day out in town.

“The Old Market Hall continues to be increasingly popular, and we have been adding more and more screenings to cope with the demand for tickets.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience of the closure, but we are keen to get the work completed and back to business on Monday 14 August. The coffee machines will be on, the fridges freshly stocked, and we’ll be screening hit films such as Elemental, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

“Due to popular demand we have also added extra screenings of Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One from 14 August, so there is sure to be something for everyone.”