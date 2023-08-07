10.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Now Playing:

Police issue appeal to locate wanted Whitchurch man

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are asking the public for their help in locating a 45-year-old wanted man from Whitchurch.

Police believe that Rowlands no longer has a beard as pictured above
Police believe that Rowlands no longer has a beard as pictured above

John Rowlands is wanted on warrant for failure to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday 1 August.

Rowlands has been charged with arson (with intent to endanger life) following an investigation into an incident at Unicorn Road in Oswestry back in March 2022.

- Advertisement -

He is described as 5ft9, slim build and is known to frequent the Higher Heath and Darliston areas of Prees, near Whitchurch.

Anyone who has information on Rowland’s whereabouts are asked to call 999.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP