Police issue appeal to locate wanted Whitchurch man

Police are asking the public for their help in locating a 45-year-old wanted man from Whitchurch.

Police believe that Rowlands no longer has a beard as pictured above

John Rowlands is wanted on warrant for failure to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday 1 August.

Rowlands has been charged with arson (with intent to endanger life) following an investigation into an incident at Unicorn Road in Oswestry back in March 2022.

He is described as 5ft9, slim build and is known to frequent the Higher Heath and Darliston areas of Prees, near Whitchurch.

Anyone who has information on Rowland’s whereabouts are asked to call 999.