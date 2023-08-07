Police appeal for witnesses to collision involving car and boy in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a collision which involved a boy and a car in Arleston.

The collision happened on Friday afternoon between 5.30pm and 6pm on Dawley Road.

A vehicle described as a dark grey or silver 4 X 4 was involved in a collision with an 11-year-old boy who sustained a fracture to his lower leg and was taken to hospital.

- Advertisement -

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision or have dash cam footage.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact PC Smith by calling 07890 546 165 or by emailing anthony.smith@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk