Five injured in collision at Llynclys Crossroads

Five people were injured in a collision at the A483 Llynclys Crossroads last night.

The collision happened at the A483 Llynclys Crossroads. Image: Google Street View

Emergency services, including West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, an air ambulance and one fire appliance from Oswestry fire station attended at around 9.20pm.

Following the collision there were reports of a car fire which was extinguished by quick-thinking members of staff from The White Lion.

- Advertisement -

Upon initial attendance, fire crews carried out trauma care, scene safety, traffic management, and made both vehicles electrically safe.

Two women suffered potentially serious injuries in the collision, and a third woman, a man and a young boy suffered minor injuries.

All five casualties were taken to the North Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton by land ambulance.

The A483 northbound was closed to traffic for approximately two hours.