Newport canal beauty spot made safer and more enjoyable

The towpaths of Newport canal are easier to walk and cycle along after Telford & Wrekin Council carried out major repairs as part of a £150,000 project.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure with ward members councillor Peter Scott (left) and councillor Tim Nelson at Newport canal

About a mile of pathway has been replaced along the canal which runs through the centre of Newport and is popular with anglers, runners, dog walkers and cyclists. It was uneven but has been resurfaced making it easier to use and more accessible for people with buggies, mobility scooters and wheelchairs.

The banks of the canal have also been reinforced making them safer and eight new benches installed for visitors to sit and enjoy the area which is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to its rich plant life.

These major improvements have been funded as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s On Your Side investment programme combined with contributions from housing developers. In addition, ward member, councillor Peter Scott used some of his Councillors’ Pride fund allocation for one of the benches and Newport Town Council is paying for a new ramp to replace the steps by the town lock.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure said:

“Newport canal nestles in the heart of the town and the towpaths are popular routes for leisure and exercise as well as commuting and going to the shops.

“I’m so pleased we have carried out these works which have made the towpaths safer and easier to use, so more people can enjoy this beautiful stretch of waterway.

“The canal is a wildlife corridor home to swans, ducks, kingfisher, herons, dragonflies, water voles, bats and flanked by meadows.

“It is a lovely place to visit and enjoy the peace and it’s fantastic that this canal gem is on the doorstep of people living in Newport.

“If you’ve not yet explored Newport canal, with its locks and bridges, now is the perfect time after we’ve carried out this vital repair work. You can enjoy all the health benefits of being in nature and best of all, it’s free!”

The investment has also funded improved drainage and new fencing by the town bridge which is a listed monument. Tree works will be undertaken later in the year.