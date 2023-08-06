Consultation to take place over English Walls toilets & changing places facility

Oswestry Town Council is running a three-day public consultation on the English Walls toilets refurbishment, which will include a new Changing Places facility.

The toilets on English Walls in Oswestry. Image: Google Street View

The consultation will be held at Guildhall on Thursday 17th, Friday 18th and Saturday 19th of August and residents of Oswestry are invited to view detailed plans of the refurbishment.

The Council are keen to engage with residents who will use this facility and in particular people with additional needs, such as mobility, who will benefit from this development.

- Advertisement -

Oswestry Town Mayor, Cllr Rose comments. “These toilets need to be as inclusive as possible, and we want to get this right for residents and visitors alike. It is important we provide a safe and dignified space that is suitable for everyone in our community. We are making our plans visible so that residents can have an input and we can make any necessary changes before the development is put out to tender.”

Improving Oswestry’s public toilet facilities has been a Council priority for a number of years and elected members agreed to progress the refurbishment of the English Walls facilities back in April.

Plans include a ‘Changing Places’ facility, so that everyone, regardless of their access needs or disability or reliance on the assistance of carers or specialist equipment, can use a toilet facility with dignity and hygienically.

The new facilities will recognise the needs of those people with profound and multiple learning disabilities and physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy, and multiple sclerosis.

Councillor Rose added “Some people require extra equipment and space to allow them to use the toilets safely and comfortably. Changing Places toilets will make a real difference and enable anyone, regardless of their disability, to visit our town and enjoy community life – things that most of us take for granted every day.”

Other changes will see improvements to the existing provision, including four unisex cubicles and investment in the fabric of the building. Most of the cost will be met from the Smithfield Windfall Capital Receipt together with grant monies offsetting the total project cost.