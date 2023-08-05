Three arrested as police carry out drugs warrant at Wem restaurant

Three men have been arrested after a drugs warrant was carried out at a restaurant in Wem.

Shabab Balti Centre in Wem. Image: Google Street View

The warrant was carried out at Shabab Balti Centre in High Street on Friday evening.

The men were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences and have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

A quantity of class A drugs, cash and phones were seized by police.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller said: “We know the devastating impact drugs, including county lines drug dealing, can have on our communities and will not hesitate to take action against those suspected of being involved.”

To report concerns around drugs or drugs supply visit the West Mercia Police website or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers-org or by calling 0800 555 111.