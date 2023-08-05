11.8 C
Shropshire
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Now Playing:

Three arrested as police carry out drugs warrant at Wem restaurant

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Three men have been arrested after a drugs warrant was carried out at a restaurant in Wem.

Shabab Balti Centre in Wem. Image: Google Street View
Shabab Balti Centre in Wem. Image: Google Street View

The warrant was carried out at Shabab Balti Centre in High Street on Friday evening.

The men were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences and have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

- Advertisement -

A quantity of class A drugs, cash and phones were seized by police.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller said: “We know the devastating impact drugs, including county lines drug dealing, can have on our communities and will not hesitate to take action against those suspected of being involved.”

To report concerns around drugs or drugs supply visit the West Mercia Police website or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers-org or by calling 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP