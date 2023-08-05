11.8 C
New tenants confirmed for council’s Wellington offices

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

New tenants have been confirmed for office space at Wellington Civic, after Telford & Wrekin Council announced its office-based staff would be moving into other existing council offices, including Darby House.

Wellington Civic Offices
Wellington Civic Offices

Staff from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin will be moving into the office space in the New Year.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “As a council, we’re continually looking to make best use of our office space, bringing staff into more centralised locations such as Darby House in a move that will save taxpayers over £300,000 a year in building running costs.

“As part of these plans, our staff are due to move out of the offices at Wellington Civic. We’re really pleased we’ve been able to work with our NHS partners to rent out these offices and welcome them as tenants of the building.

“Not only does this generate additional rental income for the council, which will be used to provide frontline services to support some of our oldest and most vulnerable residents, it also benefits the local economy in Wellington, with NHS staff based there and spending in the local area.

“It’s important to mention that this won’t affect the public services available at Wellington, such as the library, registrar’s office and the leisure centre, it’s purely a back-office move, so residents and businesses won’t be impacted.”

Simon Whitehouse, Chief Executive Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “For us, the move to Wellington will mean a number of positive things. By consolidating our offices onto one site, we will be able to reduce our organisational running costs, money which can otherwise be spent on patient care and frontline services, it will boost the local economy, and it will bring colleagues together in a modern building, surrounded by local amenities.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and see many benefits for our valued staff.”

