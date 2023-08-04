15.2 C
Volunteers sought for Cambrian Heritage Railways

By Shropshire Live

Cambrian Heritage Railways has proved so popular since opening its extension to Weston Wharf that the railway is looking for new volunteers to help run the award-winning Shropshire attraction.

Volunteer Richard Howell serving coffee
Volunteer Richard Howell serving coffee

The railway extension along the old Cambrian line was officially opened two years ago and It has since become a very popular attraction for those wishing to travel on the two mile stretch of line. 

Cambrian Heritage Railways General Manager, Andy Green explains: “It has been an immense challenge to restore and run the railway.

“I am delighted the public want to visit us and experience our heritage railway. To facilitate the increase in passenger numbers we need more volunteers of all ages and skill levels to come forward and help run the railway.

“Volunteering roles are many and varied, from skilled workers on locomotives and rolling stock restoration, building trades and track maintenance to public facing roles such as station staff.

“We are also in need of gardeners, people to cut the grass and people to keep our stations looking their best, we are sure there is something for everyone”. 

If you can help run a railway, Cambrian Heritage Railways welcomes you at cambrianrailways.com/volunteering.

