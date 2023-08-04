Shrewsbury MP and local councillor meet with Environment Agency to discuss North West Relief Road

Daniel Kawczynski MP and Councillor Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, have met with the Chief Executive of the Environment Agency (EA), Philip Duffy, to drive the North West Relief Road (NWRR) infrastructure project forward.

Daniel Kawczynski MP, Environment Agency Chief Executive Philip Duffy, and Councillor Dan Morris

The meeting was arranged following concerns by the EA over the Environmental Impact Assessment for the North West Relief Road. The agency has raised concerns over drilling work for a bridge included in the relief road plan, they say it could have the potential to affect Shrewsbury’s drinking water.

At the beginning of the meeting, Daniel and Dan made their frustrations clear to the Chief Executive about the repeated delays caused by the EA’s concerns. They stressed the need to construct the NWRR by citing the environmental and economic cases.

The Chief Executive responded by explaining that the EA’s remaining concerns over the Environmental Impact Assessment needed addressing but also stressed that the EA was not anti-road or anti-cars.

Dan replied by saying that other consultees appear to be increasingly assured with the work done by Shropshire Council and hoped this will highlight to the EA the progress that Shropshire Council has made.

Dan asked the Chief Executive to speak directly with the leadership of another key stakeholder partner in the process next week as a way of generating confidence to move things forward.

The Chief Executive concluded the meeting by saying that he will discuss the outstanding issues with his local team and gave Daniel and Dan a timeline of four weeks for him to get back to them.

A visit to Shrewsbury was proposed by the Chief Executive and he is keen to have a roundtable discussion with local representatives and other key stakeholders. The visit should take place before the end of this year and will also look at all other key issues involving the EA and Shropshire.

He is going to write to Daniel and Dan, to summarise the steps that he will be taking to help bring about a resolution.

Daniel Kawczynski MP said:

“I am grateful to the new Chief Executive of the Environment Agency for meeting me so early into his appointment.

“He understands the significance of the North West Relief Road and appreciates my strength of feeling about moving it forward to a planning committee.

“The Chief Executive is keen to help resolve the outstanding issues, and he personally will now be speaking with his local team to accelerate the process.

“I look forward to welcoming him to the town later this year!’”

Councillor Dan Morris said:

“I am grateful to Daniel for arranging this meeting. It was good to meet with the Chief Executive and to outline the position with the EA and the NWRR as Shropshire Council sees it.

“It was recognised that Shropshire Council has made good progress in dealing with outstanding issues. The EA and Shropshire Council work closely on many matters relating to Shropshire and this will continue to be the case.”