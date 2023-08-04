Fly-tipper pleads guilty to dumping tree waste in Telford

A fly-tipper who dumped a large amount of tree waste in the middle of a lane in Telford has been ordered to pay more than £2,000.
CCTV footage provided evidence that Alexender Jones, 29, of Lodge Road Caravan Site, Lodge Road, Donnington, was responsible for tipping the conifer branches in Bluebell Lane, Sutton Hill.
Telford & Wrekin Council prosecuted Jones after he ignored a Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping and a reminder to pay. He pleaded guilty to fly-tipping at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this week and was ordered to pay a total of £2,071.78.
The defendant’s white Ford Transit van, carrying tree waste, was twice caught on camera entering and leaving Bluebell Lane on 11 August last year.
The following day a council officer visited the site and discovered a large fly-tip of conifer branches blocking the road and costing £450 to remove.
A DVLA check confirmed Jones was the van’s registered owner.