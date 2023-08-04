15.2 C
Fly-tipper pleads guilty to dumping tree waste in Telford

A fly-tipper who dumped a large amount of tree waste in the middle of a lane in Telford has been ordered to pay more than £2,000.

The fly-tip of conifer branches in the middle of Bluebell Lane, Sutton Hill
CCTV footage provided evidence that Alexender Jones, 29, of Lodge Road Caravan Site, Lodge Road, Donnington, was responsible for tipping the conifer branches in Bluebell Lane, Sutton Hill.

Telford & Wrekin Council prosecuted Jones after he ignored a Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping and a reminder to pay. He pleaded guilty to fly-tipping at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this week and was ordered to pay a total of £2,071.78.

The defendant’s white Ford Transit van, carrying tree waste, was twice caught on camera entering and leaving Bluebell Lane on 11 August last year.

The following day a council officer visited the site and discovered a large fly-tip of conifer branches blocking the road and costing £450 to remove.

A DVLA check confirmed Jones was the van’s registered owner.

