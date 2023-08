A man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Telford on Tuesday evening.

Lee Sargent, aged 46, of Culmington in Stirchley was charged after a 43-year-old woman was found with serious injuries.

Sargent has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

A 43-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a serious but stable condition following the incident.